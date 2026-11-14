Montini: Understanding Northlake’s new fireworks ordinance

With the holidays approaching, I want to explain Northlake’s recently adopted fireworks ordinance, what it allows, and how we arrived at this decision.

Fireworks have been discussed in Northlake for nearly a decade. In 2018, when Northlake was still largely a low-density community with larger residential lots, the Council, at my request as then Mayor Pro Tem, relaxed the existing fireworks ban to allow their use on Independence Day and New Year’s Eve, provided there was no county burn ban.

Unfortunately, as Northlake grew, we experienced ongoing problems with fireworks being discharged outside permitted dates, safety concerns in densely populated neighborhoods, and even fires during dry conditions. We also relied on homeowners associations (HOAs) to enforce their own restrictions, but enforcement was often lacking. These issues eventually led the Council to reinstate the ban in 2022.

Over the years, however, we continued hearing from residents who wanted to enjoy fireworks responsibly on their own property, particularly those with larger lots. While Northlake has grown considerably, we still have many rural properties where conditions are very different from our more densely populated neighborhoods. Two councilors asked for this ordinance to be revisited. In researching the issue, I found no other North Texas municipalities that allow fireworks. Nevertheless, Northlake’s unique mix of rural and suburban properties warranted a discussion about whether limited use could be accommodated safely.

On Sept. 24, the Council adopted a new ordinance allowing limited use of fireworks with several important restrictions:

Ground-based fireworks only such as sparklers, fountains, smoke bombs, snakes, etc.; Aerial fireworks and projectiles that leave the property remain prohibited including, but not limited to, mortars, shells, rockets, roman candles, and most cakes; All launching of aerials fireworks in the ETJ (within 5000 ft. of town limits) is also still disallowed as per the nuisance ordinance; July 4 and Dec. 31 only, with fireworks permitted until 11:59 p.m.; Private property only. Fireworks must remain entirely on the resident’s own property, not in streets, right of ways, parks or other public areas; HOA restrictions still apply. Many Northlake neighborhoods prohibit fireworks through their HOA rules. The Town’s ordinance does not override those restrictions; Cleanup is required by noon the following day; Burn bans and fire restrictions may prohibit fireworks when conditions are unsafe.

Importantly, this ordinance is not an invitation for visitors from surrounding communities to come to Northlake to discharge fireworks. The restrictions were designed with our residents and their individual properties in mind.

I recognize that fireworks are a divisive issue. Some families enjoy the tradition, while others have legitimate concerns about safety, pets, livestock and noise. Northlake is unique in having both densely populated neighborhoods and large rural properties, and those differences were central to our discussions.

As we approach New Year’s Eve, I encourage everyone to understand the rules that apply to their property, respect their neighbors and celebrate responsibly.

Our goal remains the same: keeping Northlake safe while recognizing the different lifestyles and traditions that make our community special.