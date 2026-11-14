Popular fried chicken fast food chain plans to open location in Denton

A popular southern-style fast food chain is expected to open a new location in Denton.

Bojangles recently submitted plans with the state to build a restaurant along University Drive in Denton.

It will be the first Bojangles in Denton, with the chain having nearby locations in Lewisville and Frisco. The Lewisville restaurant opened in late 2024.

According to the state filing, construction on the 2,770-square-foot restaurant is expected to begin in mid-December at an estimated cost of $2 million.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by mid-December 2027.