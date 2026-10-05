Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 11, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man along Morriss Road and caught up with a 40-year-old who had apparently enjoyed a few too many brews. He was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail to sober up.

On May 16, an officer discovered a damaged vehicle abandoned in a neighborhood, but the culprit could not be located and the investigation hit a dead end.

On May 22, a man was pulled over for a traffic violation, but apparently his record was more outstanding than his driving. Officers found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle and discovered he had outstanding warrants, leading to his arrest.

On May 27, two young men lost a game of hide-and-seek after they were caught hiding inside a building at Green Acres Memorial Park around 1 a.m.

On May 27, a resident woke up to discover a local artist had used their new car as a canvas – officers couldn’t identify the substance used to create the masterpiece.

On May 29, a verbal argument between co-workers at a local business escalated into an assault, leaving the victim’s smartwatch badly damaged. The suspect clocked out early before officers arrived.

On June 13, officers checked on a 62-year-old man who was reportedly going through a difficult time near Bakersfield Park. When police arrived, the man said he was fine and was simply enjoying some alcohol as the sun came up. He was arrested for public intoxication.

On June 14, a business called police after a locksmith company placed advertising stickers on its doors without permission. It remains to be seen if the charges stick.