Growing Something Special: Flower Mound couple cultivates community through Land Care Garden Center

In a town known for its natural beauty and welcoming neighborhoods, Steve and Karen Cammack have found the perfect place to grow both a business and a community. The location, formerly Schmitz Garden Center, has served Flower Mound gardeners for more than 20 years.

As owners of Land Care Garden Center, located on Cross Timbers Road near Parker Square, the Cammacks have transformed their passion for landscaping into one of Flower Mound’s most trusted destinations for plants, trees, outdoor living products, and professional landscape services. More than just a garden center, Land Care has become a place where homeowners find inspiration, expert advice, and the resources to create beautiful outdoor spaces.

A Family Business with Deep Roots

For Steve and Karen, success has never been measured simply by the number of plants sold or landscapes completed. Their vision has always centered on building relationships and providing exceptional customer service.

“Our customers aren’t just clients. They’re neighbors. Helping people create outdoor spaces where families gather and memories are made is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do,” Steve said.

That philosophy is reflected throughout the garden center, where knowledgeable staff members assist everyone from first-time gardeners to experienced landscape professionals.

More Than a Garden Center

Land Care Garden Center offers an extensive selection of premium trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials, decorative stone, mulch, soils, pottery, and seasonal color. The company also provides complete landscape design, installation, irrigation, drainage solutions, outdoor lighting, and outdoor living projects.

Whether customers are planting a single flower bed or transforming an entire property, the Land Care team works closely with them to develop customized solutions that complement both their lifestyle and North Texas’ unique growing conditions.

Growing with the Community

As Flower Mound has expanded over the years, so has Land Care Garden Center. Steve and Karen have remained committed to investing in the local community while adapting to the evolving needs of homeowners.

Their emphasis on quality products, professional expertise, and personalized service has earned the business a loyal following throughout Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lewisville, Argyle, Bartonville, Lantana and neighboring communities.

Looking Ahead

While the landscape industry continues to evolve, the Cammacks remain focused on the values that have guided them from the beginning: integrity, service and community.

Every season brings new opportunities to help customers enhance their homes and enjoy the outdoors. From vibrant spring blooms to colorful fall landscapes, Land Care Garden Center continues to provide the products, expertise, and friendly service that have become synonymous with its name.

For Steve and Karen Cammack, growing beautiful landscapes has always been about more than plants. It’s about creating places where families gather, neighbors connect, and communities flourish.

Land Care Garden Center, 1616 Arrowhead Drive in Flower Mound with an entrance on Cross Timbers Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 972-992-1660 or visit landcaregardencenter.net.

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