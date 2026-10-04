Double Oak Police Blotter

Double Oak Police responded to 33 agency-assist calls in July and handled 593 calls for service or self-initiated activity during the month. Officers also issued 308 traffic citations and warnings. Here are some recent calls for service:

On July 3, officers responded to the 3600 block of Justin Road after a caller reported an unauthorized rest stop – spotting a suspicious person sleeping in a vehicle.

On July 4, a resident in the 500 block of Whispering Oaks Drive sparked concern about fireworks being set off in the area.

On July 7, a caller reported seeing a shirtless man walking near Simmons Road and Timberleaf Drive.

On July 8, a resident in the 500 block of Whispering Oaks Drive called police to report a large number of vehicles parked at a neighbor’s home.

On July 24, a resident in the 100 block of Eagles Peak Lane reported that someone had struck the landscaping in their yard. Police were called in to get to the root of the problem.

On July 30, police received a complaint from a charged up resident about juveniles riding e-bikes in the roadway in the 200 block of Kings Road.