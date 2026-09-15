Rubber duck race back on in Flower Mound

Thousands of ducks will soon hit the waters at the River Walk in Flower Mound.

The 9th Annual Rythms at the River Walk and Duck Derby will give the community an opportunity to enjoy multiple facets of entertainment Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At 1 p.m., the highlight of the event, the rubber duck race, will kick off with the duck drop.

During the race, more than 30,000 rubber ducks will be wade their way along the River Walk waterway toward the finish line.

The first duck to reach the tape will earn a $2,500 gift card. Second place will earn a $1,500 gift card and third place will take home a $1,000 gift card.

All ducks in the top 10 will take home some sort of prize.

The competing ducks are adopted by participants for a cost of $5, but participants can adopt as many ducks as they would like to increase their chances at the top prize.

According to the event’s webpage, all proceeds will benefit the Cross Timbers Rotary Club’s numerous nonprofit partner agencies.

While waiting for the big race, event visitors can also enjoy live music, vendor booth shopping, food trucks, kids activities and more.

The event is free to attend, but any proceeds will go toward local charitable organizations.

Check out more information on the event at its website.