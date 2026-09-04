Friday, September 4, 2026
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Southern Denton County Sports

High School Football Scoreboard

John English
By John English
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Flower Mound 31, Keller Timber Creek 0

The Flower Mound Jaguars handled Timber Creek on Thursday night, shutting out the Falcons 31-0.

With :59 remaining in the first quarter, Wyatt LeJeune broke a run for 33 yards to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.

At the end of the second quarter, Zain Alkhatib booted a 25-yard field goal to make it 10-0 at the half in favor of Flower Mound.

Slate Dettweiler then scored on a two-yard run for Flower Mound early in the third quarter, and just over three minutes later,  LeJeune scored on a 3-yard run to make the score 24-0 at the end of three.

In the fourth quarter, Baron Sampson hit Trey Brown on an 89-yard touchdown pass to give Flower Mound a 31-0 lead.

Flower Mound (2-0, 0-0) will host Boswell at 7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 11.

Please check back tonight for more local scores!

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