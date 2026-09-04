North Central Texas College to shutter Flower Mound campus

North Central Texas College will close its Flower Mound campus next year, ending more than 15 years at its Parker Square location.

The NCTC Board of Regents this week approved discontinuing operations at the campus, which will close no later than Aug. 31, 2027, following the summer academic term.

The 32,000-square-foot campus opened in leased space in Parker Square in January 2011, though NCTC’s presence in southern Denton County dates to the 1970s, when it offered classes at Lewisville High School and later Marcus High School.

College officials said the decision followed a review of enrollment trends, academic demand, operating costs and the long-term sustainability of the Flower Mound campus. NCTC said the closure is part of a broader effort to direct resources toward areas with greater student demand while maintaining the college’s financial health.

“We recognize that closing a campus is a significant decision, and we understand that it affects students, employees and the Flower Mound community,” NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace said. “Our responsibility is to make decisions that protect the long-term strength of the college while ensuring that our students continue to have access to the courses, programs and support they need to complete their educational goals.”

The college will continue normal academic operations in Flower Mound during the transition and is developing a plan to help current students complete their coursework and degree programs.

Students will be able to continue their education at NCTC’s three other Denton County locations or through virtual and online classes. College officials said they will work individually with students to determine the best options for completing their education.

“The most important consideration throughout this process will be our students,” Wallace said. “We will work carefully with students to minimize disruption to their academic progress and provide clear information about their options for completing their education at NCTC.”

The closure will also affect employees assigned to the Flower Mound campus. NCTC administrators said they will review those positions and consider reassignment to other college operations when positions are available and appropriate. Positions that are no longer needed could be eliminated.

NCTC Board of Regents Chair Karla Metzler said the decision was not made lightly.

“North Central Texas College has an obligation to be good stewards of the resources entrusted to us by our students, taxpayers and communities,” Metzler said. “The board believes it is necessary to responsibly align the college’s resources with current and future enrollment and educational needs while continuing to serve students across our district.”

Founded in 1924, NCTC serves Cooke, Denton and Montague counties and Graham ISD. The college offers academic transfer programs, career and technical education, workforce training and dual-credit programs at multiple locations and online.