Sports bar to celebrate grand opening in Northlake

A new neighborhood-focused sports bar and grill will soon bring Northlake residents in to catch their favorite games, just in time for football season.

GOATs Arena Sports Bar & Grill will host a grand opening event Friday at 5 p.m. at its new location along Robson Ranch Road in Northlake.

It is the fourth GOATS Arena in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, but it is locally-owned by southern Denton County Rohit M and a few partners.

“We were looking for about two years, and this is the perfect spot,” he said. “We’re more of a neighborhood bar and hope to see a lot of customers from the community.”

The group was excited when they found the space in Northlake.

According to Rohit, the business is expected to be open from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and then from noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant side of the bar will serve the same menu as the other locations, including wings, wagyu burgers and Tex-Mex favorites, as well as craft beer and cocktails.

According to the brand’s website, the bar offers a game-day experience with a major audio system, multiple TVs and a live DJ for watch parties and private events.