TxDOT expects heavy traffic through Denton over Labor Day weekend

Trying to get an end-of-the summer road trip in over the Labor Day weekend could require some extra time, especially along the main corridor through Denton County.

The Texas Department of Transportation expects heavy traffic to bog down drivers Friday and even out a bit through the end of the weekend, according to a press release.

Drivers should expect congestion throughout the I-35 corridor in Dallas, Denton, Waco and Austin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, TxDOT expects that heavy traffic to extend from San Antonio, through Temple, Waco, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and up through Denton and Gainesville.

Traffic is expected to even out Saturday, Sunday and Monday with moderate levels of congestion lasting from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day in Denton, the DFW Metroplex and down toward Austin and San Antonio.

Work has been ongoing at the I-35W/I-35E merge in Denton, but no closures are expected over the holiday weekend.

Denton County recently completed a project along I-35W at FM 407, giving drivers some breathing room as they commute under the overpass.

It’s a small piece in the large project that is FM 407, which is planned to be widened to six lanes from Justin to the east side of Argyle.

For more on TxDOT’s Labor Day Weekend traffic outlook, click here.