Flower Mound High School takes top two spots at regional academic competition

Four students from Flower Mound High School have earned a trip to Washington D.C. to compete at Academic WorldQuest Nationals after winning the regional competition on Wednesday.

Eklavya Agrawal, Ethan Hjelm, Joseph Hoskisson and Nihal Rajesh will all make the trip out to the nation’s capital for the 2026 Carlos and Malú Alvarez Academic WorldQuest National Competition with a sponsorship from the DFW World Affairs Council.

A second team from Flower Mound High, consisting of Sophia Carvalho Cisterna, Hannah Kim, Kayla Kim and Sarah Kim, finished in second place.

Nearly 5,000 students compete in Academic WorldQuest competitions nationwide through more than 40 local World Affairs Councils.

Academic WorldQuest is a nationally-recognized global studies competition that challenges students on ten timely international topics each year, including geopolitics, global trade, nuclear policy and cultural diplomacy.

Flower Mound’s Junior World Affairs Council Sponsor Cherie Mallory, a Human and World Geography teacher at Flower Mound’s 9th grade campus, said preparation starts in October.

From then until the competition in February, students extensively research topics and information through readings, video briefings and team-based study sessions.