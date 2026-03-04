The Arts: Local artist turns flat surfaces into living works of art

If you’ve ever stopped at a traffic light in Flower Mound and felt like the artwork nearby was almost moving, you’ve likely encountered the work of local artist Marisa Jean.

Marisa’s artistic journey began in the digital world, where she worked as a 3D digital sculptor at Electronic Arts and later served as an art director on military simulation projects. While creating three-dimensional characters on a screen, she quickly realized something was missing. New software tools made the process faster, but they also took away the tactile joy of drawing, shading and physically creating art.

That realization led Marisa to the medium that defines her work today — sculptural paintings that rise from the canvas with texture, form and movement. Her pieces have a strong physical presence, a signature style that remains unmistakable even when applied to unconventional surfaces such as traffic signal boxes. Though technically flat, her work gives the impression of depth and motion.

Marisa earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in interactive design and game development from the Savannah College of Art and Design, widely regarded as one of the top design universities in the world. There, she built a foundation in visual storytelling and creative thinking — skills she credits, in part, to inspiration from her mother.

She said her work with companies, businesses and schools all played a role in guiding her toward her passion for large-scale sculptural motion paintings. Using paintbrushes and palette knives, Marisa creates nature-inspired pieces featuring waves, flowers, leaves and animals that appear alive. Each layer is carefully applied, with close attention to the strength and weight of the canvas to ensure it can support thick paint and molding paste while remaining suitable for display.

Marisa’s first professional art job was teaching at Art House in Southlake under Anita Robbins. She has since displayed her work at Art House Highland Village and continues to expand her local presence.

One of her favorite large-scale works, “Ivory Rapids,” measures 6 feet by 4 feet and is currently displayed on the Flower Mound Town Hall Art Wall. She has also donated a mural to a local elementary school and painted backdrops for a Lewisville theater production.

In addition to commissioned artwork, Marisa occasionally has her pieces featured on La Montage, a website for interior designers. When she is not creating art, she offers private tutoring.

“My abstract art explores the beauty of nature and life through textured, dynamic compositions,” Marisa said. “By focusing on the interplay of shapes, colors and textures, I aim to evoke emotions and offer viewers a personal interpretation of the world around them.”

Marisa welcomes additional commissioned art opportunities. Her work can be seen locally at the traffic signal box at Morriss and Dixon roads near Marcus High School. More information is available at www.marisajean.com, by email at [email protected], or on Facebook at facebook.com/MarisaJeanArt.

Flower Mound is fortunate to have artists willing to share their creativity in such visible and meaningful ways, and the community looks forward to seeing more of Marisa Jean’s work in the years ahead.