Girls basketball teams from Flower Mound, Argyle punch tickets to state championship

The girls basketball teams from Flower Mound High School and Argyle High School will be competing for a state title in San Antonio on Saturday.

Flower Mound rose to the occasion after finishing third in district with a 9-5 record.

The Lady Jags cruised through the first few rounds before upsetting North Crowley 47-39 to make it to the semifinals.

After beating Cedar Hill 57-45 behind another brilliant performance from Maci Pringle, the Lady Jags are now in the championship game for the first time in program history.

Making history in our historical season! Congratulations to @MaciPringle on setting the school record for points in a season! pic.twitter.com/Zonldcfbyr — Lady Jaguars Basketball (@fmhsladyjags) March 4, 2026

The Lady Jags go into the championship game 29-8 overall and on an 8-game win streak, having not lost a game since the end of January.

Flower Mound will play Summer Creek High School from the Houston area in the 6A Division I bracket. The Bulldogs went 14-0 and finished first in their district, sitting at 34-4 overall.

Summer Creek has won 19 games in a row coming into the state championship game, having not lost a game since Dec. 30.

The game will be played at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

In the 5A Division II bracket, the ladies from Argyle will play Barbers Hill High School from the Houston area.

The Lady Eagles will be playing in the state final for the first time since 2019 and trying to bring home their first title in 5A.

Argyle fans didn’t have to go far to watch the ladies clinch their state final berth. The Lady Eagles defeated Frisco Memorial 52-41 at Flower Mound High School behind a 17-point performance from Landry Murphy.

Before that, Argyle started its playoff run with a 66-point win over Saginaw before cruising past Mansfield, Palo Duro and making the semifinals with a 5-point win over Monterey High School from Lubbock.

The Lady Eagles’ opponent, Barbers Hill, went undefeated in district and finished first.

Barbers Hill, also the Eagles, is 37-3 coming into the title game and boasts a 31-game winning streak.

If Argyle comes out on top, it will be the program’s seventh state title.

The two Eagles teams will square off in the game before Flower Mound, at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.