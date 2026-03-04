Highland Village to honor local veterans with commemorative monument

Highland Village plans to honor local veterans with a veterans monument at the city’s municipal complex.

“The City of Highland Village desires to honor Highland Village residents,” said the city in a statement. “A designated area has been established on the landscaped grounds of the Highland Village Municipal Complex to serve as the monument.”

According to the city, living veterans or those that have died are eligible to be honored on the monument as long as they’ve been a resident in Highland Village for at least a year.

The family must apply and submit payment for the commemorative plate by April 2.

Highland Village will order the plates on behalf of the family and place it on the monument.

The new monument will be located adjacent to the Armed Forces Monument and the Inland Trail.

Originally, the city only wanted to recognize veterans that had been killed in action, but multiple resident requests led them to opening it to those that survived service, as well.

“The City Council amended the policy to include all Highland Village veterans who meet the criteria,” said the city in a statement.

Veterans must have been honorably discharged and have lived in Highland Village for at least a year during some point in their life.

The plate submissions will be ordered by the city and placed on the monument during a ceremony that the city is still planning. Submissions will be approved by the city manager before being ordered.

For more information or to submit an application, visit the city’s website or email [email protected].