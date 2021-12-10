Argyle High School moving to 5A next year

Argyle High School will be in Class 5A next year.

The University Interscholastic League this week released the realignment cutoff enrollment figures for all classifications for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, and the enrollment number for Class 5A will be 1,300-1,924. Argyle reported an enrollment of 1,342 when figures were submitted in October, according to an Argyle ISD news release.

“We will be leaving Class 4A after two of our most successful school years in athletics and we expect to carry that momentum into 5A,” said Todd Rodgers, Argyle ISD athletic director and head football coach. “We have dedicated student-athletes and coaches who are well aware of the challenges programs have in moving up in classification. We will embrace this transition and look forward to starting a new tradition and level of excellence in 5A.”

The growing school district expected this move up. Argyle will compete in football in Class 5A Division II, and will learn which schools it will compete against when the UIL releases the newly-aligned districts on Feb. 3, 2022.