Police, school districts investigating threats on social media

There is an increased police presence at southern Denton County high schools on Friday morning as police departments and school administrations investigate possible threats of gun violence that are circulating on social media.

In an email to families, Lewisville ISD acknowledged “a concerning message posted to social media that is circulating and being reposted in numerous areas of the LISD community, with various campus names attached to it.”

The district assured families that it is taking the situation seriously and working with police to investigate fully. The Lewisville Police Department has been working with LISD since the first threat was made Wednesday.

More threats have surfaced since, and all of them have been determined to be non-credible, a police spokesman said. However, out of an abundance of caution, the district wanted to keep families informed and have an increased police presence at several campuses.

LISD asked families to not repost rumors.

iSchool of Lewisville informed families that its campus will be on a modified lockdown and have an increased police presence on Friday due to a threat on social media.

Guyer High School families received an email saying that there had been a vague social media threat that doesn’t name the school, but Denton police and the district are investigating and there would be an increased police presence at school on Friday.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is made available.