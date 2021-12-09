Just the Facts by Mayor Ron Robertson — December 2021

As we look forward to the holidays and 2021 draws to a close, I want to take another opportunity to thank you for everything you’ve helped the town achieve this year. We have several projects underway.

Chinn Chapel Road Construction

Chinn Chapel is almost complete, and we appreciate your patience during the whole process. With the completion of Chinn Chapel, we will start the New Year with our major roads in concrete. The current and prior councils have made good decisions upgrading our infrastructure and using our tax dollars wisely.

Poindexter Branch Drainage Study

The Poindexter Branch study is another project we are undertaking. The report from the engineers can be found on the town’s website. We are asking any residents with drainage issues to please send your documentation to [email protected] by March 31, 2022. Input from the residents is very important to help the Council make decisions going forward.

I’m excited to see what we can accomplish working together in 2022. May you and your family have a wonderful Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.