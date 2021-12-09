Thursday, December 9, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Water system for parts of Northlake to be shut down overnight

By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

Image courtesy of the town of Northlake

The water system for certain areas of Northlake will be shut down during overnight hours, according to the town.

The water will be shut off at 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday to allow for the installation of new components to enhance the water system, according to the town. The following areas will be affected:

  • Pecan Square
  • The Highlands
  • Creek Meadows
  • Prairie View Farms
  • Stardust Ranch
  • Northlake Country Estates
  • Fellowship of the Parks
  • The Outdoor Learning Center
  • Brian’s Place

For those neighborhoods and buildings, customers will be without water. Residents don’t need to be at home during this time, and crews will not need to enter homes to complete the work. Other areas of town won’t be affected.

Previous articleDenton County establishes Adult Sexual Assault Response Team
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.