Water system for parts of Northlake to be shut down overnight

The water system for certain areas of Northlake will be shut down during overnight hours, according to the town.

The water will be shut off at 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday to allow for the installation of new components to enhance the water system, according to the town. The following areas will be affected:

Pecan Square

The Highlands

Creek Meadows

Prairie View Farms

Stardust Ranch

Northlake Country Estates

Fellowship of the Parks

The Outdoor Learning Center

Brian’s Place

For those neighborhoods and buildings, customers will be without water. Residents don’t need to be at home during this time, and crews will not need to enter homes to complete the work. Other areas of town won’t be affected.