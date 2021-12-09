Denton County establishes Adult Sexual Assault Response Team

Last week, the Denton County Commissioners Court established an Adult Sexual Assault Response Team to assist victims of sexual assault.

Senate Bill 476, authored by State Senator Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mound), was recently passed by the Texas Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, requiring such teams in each county and outlining the duties and responsibilities of these teams, according to a news release. While prosecutors, law enforcement officers, sexual assault programs, and other responders outlined within the bill are already individually mandated to respond to adult victims of sexual assault in Texas, “this law requires that all parties begin the process of working more closely together to maximize resources, reduce trauma, and ensure compliance with crime victims’ rights.”

The following is the list of members of the Denton County SART team as appointed by County Judge Andy Eads in compliance with the mandates of SB 476: Chief Administrator of sexual assault program: Lori Nelson, Director of Community Engagement and Daysia Pinke, Survivor Advocate Team Coordinator

A prosecutor with jurisdiction over adult sexual assault cases in the County: Assistant District Attorney Michael Dickens

The Sheriff of the County, or their designee: Captain Ed Barrett

The Chief of the largest municipal law enforcement agency, or their designee: Sergeant Trent Jones – Denton PD

A Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, Forensic Examiner that provides exams within the County: Sonia Sims, MSN, RN, CA-CP SANE, OCN, SANE-A, and Cindy Burnette, DNP, RN, CA-CP SANE, SANE-A

A mental or behavioral health provider within the County, or if they do not exist a representative from the public health department: Brittany Waymack – MHMR.