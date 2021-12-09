Harvest Happenings — December 2021

Last month was National Gratitude Month. We all have so much to be grateful for that it’s important to give back to those in need.

Our developer is Hillwood Communities, a Perot Company. Ross Perot’s grandmother, Lulu Mary Perot, used to feed anyone needing a hot meal during the Great Depression. We want to carry on that tradition of feeding those in need by partnering with the North Texas Food Bank (www.ntfb.org).

We have an active farm that donates produce and our residents give back throughout the year. I also do several events a year that benefit the food bank. For example, we hosted our 6th Annual Harvest Turkey Trot benefitting the North Texas Food Bank, Argyle West Elementary PTA, and Lance Thompson Elementary PTA. The race brought in 16,560 meals.

In addition to the race, we partnered with our on-site elementary schools on a food drive. Argyle West Elementary and Lance Thompson Elementary donated a combined total of 5,000 pounds of food! It was really fun engaging with the elementary schools. We believe it’s important to raise up the next generation of philanthropists.

Most people associate the food bank with homeless or low-income individuals, but actually the person next to you on the bus or your co-worker could be hungry and needing support from their local food bank. Just one unexpected event can mean the difference between access to healthy meals and facing hunger. Over the course of the food drive, we were able to have those discussions with the students and really help them see the face of hunger.

We are proud to announce that the proceeds from the race and food drive allowed us to donate 21,810 meals to the North Texas Food Bank. We are so proud of our neighbors, school partners, and sponsors who made this all happen!

With the holidays approaching, we hope you would consider donating to the North Texas Food Bank. Just $1 feeds three people. You can make a difference in fighting hunger in North Texas.