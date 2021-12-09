Thursday, December 9, 2021
Corinth PD adds drone to force resources

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the Corinth Police Department

The Corinth Police Department recently added a drone to its public safety resources.

The drone will be used to help officers locate missing persons and subjects who flee on foot, diagramming crime/accident scenes, supporting tactical responses and other community functions, the department said in a social media post this week. It’s equipped with 4K and infrared cameras and will be operated by officers who will be trained according to FAA requirements, and there will be a policy to dictate its use based on law enforcement best practices.

The department will launch an inaugural flight sometime soon to show community members the new tool’s capabilities.

