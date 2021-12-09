Northlake Notes — December 2021

As we look to the end of 2021 we have reason to be hopeful. The D-variant COVID wave appears to be about over in Texas. We all pray for those who have lost someone and will miss them during the holidays this year and for this coming year that this is the last major surge.

Northlake continues to move forward. Last month, the council and staff met at the beautiful facilities of the Northwest ISD Outdoor Learning Center for two days of strategic planning for the future of Northlake. We accomplished a lot to refresh our vision for the town and plan for how to push forward important initiatives to advance infrastructure and aesthetic improvements to the town over the next few years. I have never been more positive about the future for Northlake. The vision of a prosperous and beautiful community is being realized right before our eyes. We have much to do to help resolve our challenges but we have fresh ideas and resolve to get in front of the growth in our town. 2022 is going to be an exciting year.