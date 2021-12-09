LISD sets superintendent timeline, public input meetings

Lewisville ISD has set a timeline for each step in its superintendent search process, and it will hold several public input meetings over the next week regarding the search.

On Nov. 2, LISD Superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers announced he will retire, effective Jan. 31. Last week, the LISD Board of Trustees named an interim superintendent and a search firm to find a permanent successor to Rogers. At that time, the district promised to update its website with a search timeline and opportunities for community feedback, which it now has.

The district has posted the job opening and is accepting applications until Jan. 10, 2022. The board will review the applications and interview candidates in January, and it plans to name a lone finalist in February and hire the finalist in March, with the new superintendent expected to start in the spring or summer of 2022.

The district will hold several focus groups in the next week for community members to provide input about the qualities they want to see in the new superintendent. The focus groups will host LISD staff and residents at separate times each day: Staff from 4-5 p.m., and community members from 6-7:30 p.m. each day: