Lewisville ISD announces search firm, interim superintendent

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees on Monday night named the law firm of Walsh Gallegos Trevino Kyle & Robinson, P.C. as this district’s search firm, as the process to identify the successor to retiring Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kevin Rogers is officially underway.

Gary Patterson has been selected to serve as the district’s interim superintendent, and he, along with Dr. Karen Rue will also serve as search consultants during this process.

Patterson is a former superintendent, having led East Central Independent School District in the San Antonio area for 14 years. He retired in 2014 and has since gone on to serve as interim superintendent at other school districts such as Pflugerville ISD, La Vernia ISD, Falls City ISD and Lake Dallas ISD in Denton County. His career in education began in 1976 as a teacher.

“We know LISD is viewed as a premier district in Texas, and we have no doubt this is a highly coveted position. LISD’s reputation, along with our search consultants’ vast network of both established and up-and-coming superintendents, ensures we will be able to select from the best of the best candidates,” said LISD Board of Trustees President Tracy Scott Miller.

The LISD website will soon be updated with a search timeline, along with opportunities for community feedback about LISD’s next superintendent. The board plans to name a lone finalist before the district’s spring break in March 2022.

“The board is committed to finding the best possible candidate to continue LISD’s tremendous legacy, while also having a vision for even greater heights for our incredible district and the communities we serve,” Miller said.