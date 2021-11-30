Local companies collecting winter clothing donations

Several southern Denton County senior living homes are collecting donations of new and gently used winter clothing to give to area homeless and women’s shelters before Christmas.

“We don’t want a repeat of last year of people being unprepared for a freeze,” said Virg Thomas of Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village. “And if any elderly residents in the neighborhood need something, we’re going to try to take care of them.”

For the Winter Warm Up Donation Drive, organizers are collecting coats, jackets, gloves, scarves, socks and blankets. Donations must be dropped off at one of the three following locations by Dec. 20:

Lewisville Estates, 800 College Parkway in Lewisville

Rambling Oaks, 112 Barnett Blvd. in Highland Village

Aspen Health Care, 314 West Main St. in Lewisville