CASA of Denton County collecting donations for Christmas gifts

A local nonprofit is currently collecting donations for hundreds of local kids’ Christmas gifts.

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of Denton County serves more than 700 children who have been abused and neglected and are living in foster care. The nonprofit is seeking support form the community to help provide gifts for these kids, according to a news release from the organization.

CASA of Denton County is asking for donations of gift cards — preferably of $25-100 to Target, Walmart or Amazon, or Visa and MasterCard — or monetary donations at casadenton.org/donate. The donations will be used to buy Christmas gifts for about 250 children.

“Our advocate volunteers know their assigned children well and can ensure that their specific holiday wishes are fulfilled,” the news release said.

Gift cards can be dropped off to Gabriella Lopez at the CASA office, 610 North Bell Ave. in Denton, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by Friday, Dec. 3.