Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers to retire

Dr. Kevin Rogers, who was named Lewisville ISD Superintendent of Schools in May 2015, announced his intention to retire, effective January 31, 2022.

The LISD Board of Trustees will soon begin the search for the district’s next superintendent.

Rogers has been part of LISD for 36 years – his entire career in public education. He spent five years working for the Texas Department of Mental Health before joining LISD in 1986 as a teacher and coach. He served as an assistant principal, principal and district administrator before being named superintendent.

Under his leadership the district has seen significant growth in the opportunities available for learners at every level, including expanded career and technical education classes; dual credit offerings; Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) academies; Pre-Kindergarten academies, and more, according to a press release from the district.

In 2017 voters approved a $737.5 million bond proposition, which has allowed the district to expand its technology support for students, open facilities like the LISD STEM Academy at Memorial Elementary, and Technology, Exploration and Career Center – West, and complete upgrades and updates to campuses across the district, among other projects.

“It has truly been my honor to serve LISD for my entire career in public education, but especially the last seven years as superintendent,” Rogers said. “Education is first and foremost about serving our students and staff, and I believe LISD has the best students and staff in the country. LISD has always been an incredible district, and I am grateful I was given the privilege to try and make it an even better place than it was when I started. And I think we did that, thanks to the tremendous support of our students, staff, parents and the communities we serve.”

Board of Trustees President Tracy Scott Miller thanked Rogers for his three-plus decades of service to LISD.

“I have known Dr. Rogers for a very long time, and there is no way we could ever thank him enough for the impact he has had on our district,” Miller said. “He is a man of integrity, and every decision he made was always about what was best for our students and staff.”

The Board will soon meet to determine the district’s next steps and a timeline for naming LISD’s next Superintendent of Schools. More information will be posted on the LISD website as it becomes available.