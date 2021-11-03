Denton County vaccine clinics open to kids 5-11 next week

After the U.S. FDA and CDC authorized and recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination for kids 5-11 years old — the CDC recommendation coming Tuesday night — Denton County Public Health will begin vaccinating kids under 12 for the first time as early as next week.

The DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist now allows parents and guardians to register children as young as 5 for COVID-19 vaccination at a DCPH vaccine clinic, DCPH announced Wednesday morning.

“If you are interested in having your children vaccinated, we are now providing the opportunity to set your own schedule for their vaccinations,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Our focus is in making sure those who want to vaccinate their children have the ability to do so at their convenience.”

Once registered on the Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, parents and guardians will receive an email or text message to self-schedule an appointment for their child on a date and time that is convenient for them. DCPH will have multiple pediatric-only first dose clinics beginning the week of Nov. 7 in Denton, according to a DCPH news release. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must bring identification with name and date of birth — such as birth certificates, medical records or vaccine records — to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a DCPH vaccine clinic.

“Prioritizing children who have now patiently waited 20 months for protection from COVID-19 is now our greatest priority,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “We know children can get and spread COVID-19, and vaccination remains the best way to protect them. With over 70,000 children in Denton County now eligible, we are eager to provide our clinics alongside the many pediatricians and pharmacies offering vaccines to children.”

For COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit dentoncounty.gov/vaccine. OVID-19 vaccine information for children and teens can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.