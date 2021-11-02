Lewisville names new city manager

The Lewisville City Council voted unanimously Monday to name Claire Powell as the city’s next city manager, replacing Donna Barron, who is retiring in January 2022.

Powell, who has served as an assistant city manager in Lewisville since 2016, will become the eighth city manager in the city’s history and the second woman to hold the post, according to a city news release. Powell has more than 15 years of local government experience. She first joined Lewisville in 2011 as assistant city attorney, and became the Assistant City Manager over Development Services in 2016. Her responsibilities were further expanded in 2021, when the finance department, budget, municipal courts and human resources were organized under her.

“I am proud to be the new city manager and excited to further serve our community,” Powell said. “I appreciate the City Council’s confidence in me, which I believe reflects their desire to preserve our organizational culture and further our Lewisville 2025 vision plan. The City Council and I share the same priorities for Lewisville.”

During her tenure, Powell has led the organization on issues related to economic development, transportation, long-range planning, zoning, building inspections, city engagement projects, housing initiatives, sustainability, federal grants and neighborhood revitalization programs.

“What I am most excited about is working alongside an incredible team of leaders — our Lewisville employees,” Powell said. “With our team approach, we will continue providing top-notch city services to our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Powell succeeds Donna Barron, who began her career with the city of Lewisville in 1990 and has served as city manager since 2014. Barron will continue to oversee day-to-day operations through Dec. 31 and will remain available to assist with the transition through Jan. 31, 2022.

“I have served under Donna Barron for the past five years,” Powell said. “Her tenacity, intelligence, creativity, and poise are all hard acts to follow. I am grateful for her mentorship.”

Powell holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Trinity University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Texas School of Law. She lives in Lewisville with her husband, John, and younger daughter, Zoe. Her older daughter, Olivia, is currently attending the University of Texas at Dallas.