Lewisville ISD named one of the best places to work in Texas

In a recent Forbes study, Lewisville ISD ranked as one of the best places to work in the state and the No. 1 DFW-area school district.

In Forbes’ latest ‘America’s Best-in-State Employers 2021’ list, LISD ranked in the top half of the results in Texas. The recognition was created by Forbes through a survey of 80,000 U.S. employees across 25 industry sectors. Forbes collected direct recommendations from employees as well as indirect recommendations from workers in similar industries. The survey considered every aspect of an employees’ experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth and diversity.

While LISD is in the top half of the state’s rankings of 101 top employers, it is the top-ranked school district in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and sixth highest in the state of Texas, according to the poll.

“An award like this gives us an opportunity to showcase the incredible things happening in LISD,” said Shelia Smith, LISD Chief Human Resource Officer. “In LISD, we’re family, and receiving this recognition for the amount of work that goes into the day-to-day of educating our students is super special for us.”

