Weir: Highland Village resident becomes Veep at Freedoms Foundation

In 1949, General Dwight Eisenhower, who was the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in World War II, founded the Freedoms Foundation (FFVF) at Valley Forge. Eisenhower, along with other concerned citizens who wanted to advance thoughtful, engaged and patriotic Americans in furtherance of freedom, put his imprimatur on FFVF in order to inspire those with similar beliefs. It was a way in which to produce well-informed citizens who would help develop and implement the best domestic and international public policies. Its mission is the development of an enlightened citizenry that is guided by law, history and the freedoms guaranteed by our Declaration of Independence, our Bill of rights, and our Constitution.

Highland Village resident Jack Wyman has recently accepted the position of Vice President of Advancement at FFVF. In the video interview he talks about the organizations goals and his role in advancing them. The following is a short bio sent by Mr. Wyman:

“Jack Wyman has enjoyed a successful career as a speaker, preacher, pastor and community and political leader. He has served as the senior pastor of four churches in New England and Texas. Wyman served for a decade as a public policy lobbyist and as executive director of a statewide Christian political action group representing 230 churches and 4,000 families in Maine. His bold leadership helped to make the Christian Civic League a visible and respected force in state politics and public policy.

“He has served on the local school board, two terms as a state lawmaker, and has been a nominee for the U.S. Senate, a candidate for Governor of Maine, and a candidate for Congress in Texas. He has been a political consultant, educator, author, fundraiser and presidential historian.

“Wyman is a seasoned, inspirational and dynamic public speaker. In addition to preaching in over 300 churches throughout New England and Atlantic Canada, Jack has spoken before many civic organizations and service clubs over the past 30 years. He has participated in numerous television and radio interviews, press conferences, panel discussions and public debates.

“Jack has conducted dozens of seminars and workshops. He has been a featured speaker at conventions, conferences, colleges and universities, including Boston College Law School and Columbia University Law School, where he presented his views on contemporary social issues and the doctrine of the Separation of Church and State.

“Wyman preached his first sermon as a teenager and pastored his first church while still in college. Jack’s sermon the Sunday following the September 11, 2001 attack upon America was published in Preaching Magazine.

“Joining Prison Fellowship in 1995, Wyman served as the Area Director for Connecticut and Rhode Island, New England Director and as Northeast Regional Director. In December, 2002 Wyman was appointed Southwest Regional Director for Ministry Relations, where he represented the ministry to donors and potential donors in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico. Prison Fellowship, founded by Charles Colson, is the world’s largest prison ministry and is active in all 50 states and more than 100 countries.

“From 2005 to 2008, Wyman served as Director of Development at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas. A private, non-denominational Christian School, Liberty Christian is one of the highest rated Christian schools in the state. While at Liberty, Jack led a successful major capital campaign for a new facility. Wyman also taught American government at North Central Texas College in Corinth for eight years and was rated by his students as one of the school’s most popular and respected professors.

“In 2013, Wyman became Southwest regional Director of Advancement for Haggai International. Founded in 1969 by Dr. John Edmund Haggai, Haggai International is a global Christian ministry that recruits, trains and equips respected leaders from around the world – and all walks of life – to be able to present the Gospel to their own countries In October, 2020, Jack joined Empart USA as the Major Gifts Officer. Empart is a global ministry dedicated to helping the people of South Asia by abolishing spiritual poverty, rescuing children, defending dignity and providing sustainable solutions to human need.

“In October, 2021, Wyman became Vice President of Advancement for Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge. Founded in 1949 by General Dwight Eisenhower, Freedoms Foundation is a national organization promoting patriotic citizenship, civic education, and greater understanding and appreciation of our founding documents, history and form of government. Through its creative and well-developed programs, FFVF educates teachers and students, honors those who have demonstrated patriotic service and citizenship and challenges all Americans to serve others, defend the Constitution, protect individual rights and celebrate our shared heritage of freedom.

“Wyman is the author of “Everything Else: Stories of Life, Faith and Our World,” a collection of essays in honor of C.S. Lewis, and the co-author, with the late Charles P. Stetson, of “Men Without Equal In Their Times,” profiles of British statesmen. In 1991, he authored a white paper on abortion entitled, Better Choices: A Post-Roe Agenda, which received widespread recognition and praise. Wyman currently writes weekly essays on a variety of topics under the title A Word of Grace.

“Jack Wyman was born in Hartford, Connecticut and attended Connecticut public schools. He graduated with honors from the University of Maine where he earned a B.A. degree in History and a Master’s degree in Political Science. Jack lives with his wife, Elisabeth, in Highland Village, Texas. They have three daughters and five grandchildren.”

To learn more about Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge visit: www.freedomsfoundation.org.