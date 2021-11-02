Hwy 114 lanes to be closed in Roanoke

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that various lanes will be closed on Hwy 114 in Roanoke through early next week.

TxDOT will implement the lane closures on eastbound and westbound Hwy 114 at Hwy 377 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily Wednesday through Monday, according to the TxDOT news release. The closures will allow crews to safely set up concrete traffic barriers ahead of major upcoming construction. TxDOT is starting a two-year expansion of the major interchange.

Message boards have been placed to alert drivers of the upcoming work. TxDOT is urging drivers to use caution in the work zone.