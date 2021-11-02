Life Works to host annual Holiday Festival

Life.Works.Community, a nonprofit activity program for adults with disabilities in Denton, will host its fifth annual Holiday Festival this month.

At the festival, community members will be able to get some of their Christmas shopping done early with some hand-crafted gifts by Life Works members. Products will include handmade wooden angels, designer chalkboards, large wall flowers, birdhouses, kitchen trivets, license plate caddies, sturdy project caddies, Christmas trees and more. There will also be a raffle for some ready-to-gift theme baskets, according to a Life Works news release.

The event iOS scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Life Works Community Center, 1804 Cornell Lane in Denton. Bill Utter Ford staff will grill up some food around noon, and Charlotte Ivy and the Robson Ranch Rhythm and Roots Ramblers will perform from 1-3 p.m.

