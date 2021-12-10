Argyle ISD adds more rezoning options to consider Monday

In a meeting on Monday night, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees will consider five options for new elementary school zoning districts.

The rezoning is needed ahead of the opening of the district’s third elementary school, which will be located in Canyon Falls. The district broke ground on it in June, and it is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year. Currently, Argyle ISD elementary students who live in Harvest and Canyon Falls attend Argyle West Elementary, and the rest of Argyle ISD elementary students go to Hilltop Elementary.

The new school is needed to address current and future growth in residential development within the district boundaries, particularly west of I-35W. The district expects to need to build two more elementary schools within the next five years just to keep up with the expected growth, and two of the district’s next three schools (not counting the one under construction in Canyon Falls) are expected to be built west of I-35W.

The board held a special meeting last month about the proposed rezoning maps. The district originally released one rezoning map, then added two more options before the meeting. During the meeting’s public comment section, many residents of The Ridge — a growing subdivision north of Harvest — urged the trustees to pick Plan 2 so that their kids could continue to attend Argyle West Elementary, which is significantly closer than the others, but the district said the school would face overcrowding issues almost immediately. Other parents had other concerns and preferred the other plans, some asking for new plans that might better address traffic issues. The board decided to table the issue until its next meeting and asked the district administration to provide more options that may address residents’ concerns.

The district announced Thursday that it has added two new rezoning options for consideration, one of which would keep The Ridge zoned for Argyle West. Click here to see all the rezoning options.

The board will discuss and consider all the rezoning options during Monday’s board meeting.