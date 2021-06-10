Argyle ISD breaks ground on elementary school in Canyon Falls

Argyle ISD celebrated the groundbreaking of its third elementary school on Tuesday.

District officials and members of Pogue Construction and Corgan Architects participated in the ceremony to signify the start of construction, according to a district news release. The new school will be located on 16 acres at the corner of Denton Creek Boulevard and Prairie Ridge Road in Canyon Falls in the town of Flower Mound.

“This is an exciting day for the future of Argyle ISD,” said Dr. Telena Wright, Argyle ISD Superintendent. “The shoveling and turning of dirt today is the beginning of the construction of an elementary school that will provide instructional space for 850 students. We are very grateful for our community which approved the 2017 bond that made this campus possible.”

The school has not been given an official name but is being nominally referred to as Elementary School No. 3. It will serve Pre-K through 5th grade and will offer Eagle students core academics, music, art, PE, STEM and technology applications. It is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year, according to AISD.

All three elementary schools in Argyle ISD will shift to the PreK-5th grade configuration when the school opens in August 2022.

The new campus is part of the voter-approved $166 million Argyle ISD 2017 Bond package, which also included Argyle West Elementary, which opened in 2019 in Harvest. The Canyon Falls school will be designed similarly to Argyle West.

“We are excited to break ground on our third elementary school and grateful for the Argyle ISD voters that passed the 2017 bond to make this school possible,” said Argyle ISD School Board President Sam Slaton. “The passing of the 2017 bond allows AISD to continue to meet the ever-increasing community growth needs as well as continue to provide our students with the best learning environment for their educational experience. We are grateful for the selfless efforts from our members of the bond information and bond oversight committees; their dedication to the success of this district is one of the many characteristics that help us continue to be the best school district in the State of Texas.”

Elementary School No. 3 will be Argyle ISD’s second campus in Canyon Falls. The new Argyle High School — which has been the Argyle Middle School campus for the past couple years, but the two campuses are switching locations — will open in August.