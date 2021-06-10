Zalat Pizza to open Monday in Flower Mound

Zalat Pizza’s new Flower Mound location will open on Monday, according to a news release from the business.

The new pizza shop, 5801 Long Prairie Road, Suite 690, will strictly serve takeout through Zalat’s website or delivery via third party delivery apps, according to the news release.

“We are eager to offer a more convenient spot for our fans living in Flower Mound who have been driving to surrounding cities such as Denton or Frisco to get their Zalat fix,” said Khanh Nguyen, CEO and founder of Zalat Pizza.

To start out, the Flower Mound location will only be open for dinner — from 4-10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours will be extended at a later date.

The first Zalat Pizza opened in Dallas in 2015, and the Flower Mound location will be its 12th shop in North Texas. Zalat prides itself on making almost everything from scratch, including the dough, using fresh ingredients and taste-testing pizzas for months before adding them to the menu.

