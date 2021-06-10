Norma McDonald was a mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and very independent, fun, and extremely hard-working individual. Living alone in her two-story home in the Timbercreek area of Flower Mound, Norma had an active lifestyle that included gardening, exercising at the Y, going to church, and defying most doctors’ orders. She died in an accident on December 8, 2020 with her dog Lucy by her side. Jimmy Lee and Virginia Fletcher welcomed Norma, their first of 3 children, on a small farm in Walters, Oklahoma on January 29, 1935. In 1953 she married Howard McDonald and had two children, Theresa and Jim. In 1958 the family of four moved to Dallas. Norma loved rescuing animals. Over the years she had many close companions, dogs, cats and birds. They would run errands together and usually wind up at Sonic eating ice cream. They brought her great joy. Norma was a beautiful and complicated, woman. She leaves behind a daughter, Theresa McDonald, a son, James McDonald, as well as her brothers, Lloyd and Leon Fletcher, and grandchildren. A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Walters Cemetery, 129 E. Colorado Avenue, Walters, OK 73572. Anyone wishing to join the family in reminiscing about Norma is invited to attend.