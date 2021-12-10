Foodie Friday: Local restaurants that can cater your Christmas dinner

Looking for someone to cater your Christmas meal this year? Check out any of these amazing local restaurants and bake shops to help out with the full meal, a la carte items, breakfast, or dessert.

Buttermilk Sky was a HUGE success for Thanksgiving pies this year and we have a feeling Christmas will be the same, so get your order in before they run out of availability! They have holiday classics like Granny’s Apple, Pecan, Pumpkin, and a Southern Custard. But I’ll be honest… I think we’re going to have Key Lime Pie with our Christmas dinner. Or you can order some of their delicious-looking Thumbprint cookies! Place your pre-order online ASAP.

As always, Cara at Flour Shop Bakery has an extensive holiday treat menu for you this year including items like pies, breakfast rolls and scones, cakes, breads, cookies, cheesecakes, and more. Call 972.355.3600 or email [email protected] Orders must be placed by Saturday, December 18.

Hive Bakery has lots of options for Christmas this year including pies, cookies, and candies. Their cookie tray includes an assortment with flavors like salted caramel, chocolate peppermint, sugar, and gingerbread. Their candy tray includes fudge, turtles and peppermint bark. And their pie flavors include Cherry Crumble, Chocolate Cream, and Peppermint Cream. Get your order in todayand pickup will be Wednesday, December 23 during normal business hours.

We love this new Lakeside DFW bakery and owner Sharmon has some delicious treats you can pre-order for Christmas. Cookies, mousse, pies, banana puddings, cinnamon rolls, and more! They are accepting Christmas orders up until December 15 so make yours online or call them at 469-240-0404 to place yours!

We have fallen in love with this bakeshop that initially opened in Lake Dallas not too long ago and has already become so popular they had to move to a much bigger location off of 35-E! We ordered one of their French Silk Pies with the pretzel crust for Thanksgiving this year and it was a huge hit! So, consider ordering one of their pies or some of their holiday-themed cupcakes for your Christmas celebration this year. Place your order online.

Swirl Bakery has been catering Christmas breakfasts and dinners for years – Chris and Melissa know what they’re doing! You can order a quiche for breakfast, a turkey or ham dinner, an entree like lasagna or King Ranch Chicken, or any of their amazing desserts like pies, cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more. Holiday orders must be placed by Thursday, December 16 and can be made by either calling 214-513-1334 or in store.

Phillip Smithwick is a culinary master, so no one will judge if you just let him handle your Christmas dinner. Your guests will actually love you for it! You can order full meals, a la carte items, meats, and desserts. Whatever you need to make your holiday meal perfect! Place your order by calling 972-293-5111 or by emailing [email protected]

Old Town Market has lots of Christmas specials this year including rib-eye roasts, tenderloins, turkey, ham, their famous cranberry relish, and even pies! Orders must be placed by Friday, December 17 and can be placed in store or by calling them at 972-436-6742.

If all you need is a ham for your Christmas feast, you may want to consider ordering one from Kretzschy’s Cajun BBQ in Lewisville. Their 10-12 lb smoked spiral ham comes topped with a brown sugar glaze and is sure to be delicious! Preorder yours online today!

You can grab a Christmas feast to-go from The Bartonville Store this year. They have a pineapple-glazed ham, roasted wagyu prime rib, delicious sides including their truffle mac ‘n cheese, and pecan pie for dessert. You can order a full meal package or can order items a la carte. Orders must be placed by Sunday, December 19 and can be picked up on Friday, December 24. Place your order online today.

Every time we look at Marty B’s holiday catering menu, our mouths start to water. Some of their mouth-watering holiday items include smoked beef tenderloin, smoked ham, green chile mac ‘n cheese, street corn, stuffing, and their delicious desserts like their Ooey Gooey Toffee Treat. Order must be placed by Sunday, December 19 and can be placed online.

Maybe you don’t even want to host Christmas dinner at your house. In that case, make reservations to join Shoal Creek Tavern for their Christmas Eve Dinner! We’re not sure what is exactly is on the menu, but Chef Florencio always has some delicious items up his sleeve so we know you won’t be disappointed. Call them at 972-317-2250 to make your reservations.