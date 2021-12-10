News from Double Oak Town Hall — December 2021

Greetings Double Oak Neighbors,

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from your Double Oak Town Council and staff.

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store

After beginning discussions with Braum’s nearly three years ago, the Double Oak Planning and Zoning Commission and Town Council approved the site plan for Braum’s at their November meetings. The restaurant will be located on FM 407 between Preferred Self Storage and Rapid Med. Site construction has already begun, with a grand opening expected in summer 2022. Double Oak is looking forward to welcoming Braum’s to our town!

Santa Rides with the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department

Listen for the firetruck sirens on Sunday, Dec. 12 starting at noon as Santa will visit every street in Double Oak. For more information visit www.dovfd.org

Check the town website for town hall holiday closings and trash service schedule.

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

Many thanks to the organizers and participants in the Double Oak Turkey Trot. This fun event has become a tradition in Double Oak, and we are thankful for its continued support and success.

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The annual Christmas Tree lighting was held on Monday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in J.B. Wright Park. Family, friends, and neighbors gathered for caroling, refreshments, Christmas Tree lighting and the arrival of a “special guest” on a DOVFD fire truck.

2022 Municipal Election Day

Town administrative staff is preparing for the May 7, 2022 municipal election. The first day to file an application for a place on the ballot is Jan. 19, 2022. The last day to file is Feb. 18, 2022. Town officials’ seats expiring in May are Councilmembers Anita Nelson, Joe Dent, and Billie Garrett. Please check the town website for election information updates.



Thank You

The council sincerely thanks all residents, administration staff and employees in our police department for all of their outstanding efforts this past year. Resident volunteers make up the membership of our town boards and committees and we thank them for their service. We also recognize and thank the members of the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department and the Double Oak Women’s Club who contributed many volunteer hours making the town safe and a wonderful place to live and raise a family. Double Oak is truly blessed with the best residents, employees, and volunteers.

Double Oak is grateful to all the men and women in uniform for protecting our nation and safeguarding the freedom we all hold dear.

From the Town of Double Oak: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!