Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Holiday gifts for seniors

Unsure what to buy for the senior loved one in your life? Hopefully, you will find some inspiration here and check some items off your holiday shopping list.

Warm blankets, cozy slippers and pajamas are useful gifts that are always appreciated, whether your senior family member still lives in their own home or has made the move into a senior living community. Smart home assistants, such as Alexa and Google Assistant are very popular amongst seniors. Once set up, it makes it easy to play music, check the weather, etc. all through voice activation. Home modifications may not sound too glamorous, but there is no better gift then helping your senior family member stay safe. These can be simple, inexpensive improvements such as installing grab bars, night lights, and adding a shower chair if needed. If you have a senior loved one with dementia, look for a gift that helps start conversations, like framed photos or personalized puzzles. Photos and videos are always thoughtful gifts. There are services that can convert and digitize old photos and videos. Digital picture frames are always a hit too. There are even some that allow you to send photos directly to the frame from any device. Check out the Pix-Star Wi-Fi Digital Picture frame on Amazon. Prepared Meal Delivery Services are great for seniors who no longer want to cook. Check out Freshly.com or Chefsforseniors.com.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style with Lori Williams. For help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored Content)