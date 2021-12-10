LantanaLinks — December 2021

The push for pickleball courts is picking up steam in the form of green.

Fresh Water Supply District #6 board member Ross Ferguson, who first served up the idea, met with Denton County Development District #4 board members last month in search of financial support.

“It went very well… they are very excited about the opportunity and said, ‘this is exactly the type of thing they should be investing in,'” Ferguson told fellow board members at the FWSD #6 meeting on Nov. 16.

The DCDD #4 board gave preliminary approval of a $450,000 grant towards the project based on Ferguson providing additional demographic and statistical information about pickleball tournaments and their economic impact.

DCDD #4 was formed to encourage tourism and boost economic development in Denton County and is funded by sales tax revenue within Lantana.

Ferguson also pitched a $450,000 grant proposal to nonprofit Lantana Cares, whose board agreed to recommend approval to the Lantana Education Charitable Foundation, which falls under their umbrella.

Eight pickleball courts are proposed for the southern portion of 2.5 acres the districts own at Rayzor Road and FM 407, next to E.P. Rayzor Elementary School.

The Lantana Community Association has agreed to operate and maintain the facility if it comes to fruition.

Pickleball has been described as a cross between ping-pong, badminton and tennis. It also happens to be the nation’s fastest-growing sport.

“This is a legitimate thing,” Ferguson said. “Other communities are doing work to support pickleball growth.”

Ferguson cited a study from the Town of Flower Mound that showed pickleball was growing exponentially in popularity and the town needs at least 10 stand-alone pickleball courts.

“If [the grants] all come together, I want FWSD #6 and #7 to step up and support the remaining difference, which should be about $250,000 to $300,000 for each board,” Ferguson said.

Residents can weigh in on the proposed project by attending meetings, emailing board members or calling 940-728-5050. Visit www.lantanatx.org for more information.

Briefly…

The two Lantana Fresh Water Supply Districts are upgrading all 10 school zone flashing beacon signs in the community at a cost of $25,420. The new signs will allow FWSD officials to program them remotely so they don’t need to be manually re-programmed during holidays, early dismissal days or the summer months.

The boards also approved $13,500 for their engineering firm to put together a bid package for the reconstruction of the northbound lanes of Lantana Trail from Tanner Parkway to Rayzor Road. The roadwork is planned for next summer and will take around 60 days to complete.

Republic Services recently deployed automated side-load trucks in Lantana to streamline operations. One pickup takes about eight seconds with the new trucks, and saves the driver from lifting bins all day. Customers should place their trash and recycling bins facing toward the street away from vehicles, trees and mailboxes. A separate truck will collect items placed outside the cart.

Building plans for Brakes Plus have been submitted to FWSD officials for review. The auto repair shop will open next year in Lantana Town Center Phase II on FM 407 just west of Shellman’s Fine Wine & Spirits. WhiteWater Express Car Wash will open next to Brakes Plus by late next year.

Ladies League Holds 8th Annual Quarter Auction

The Lantana Ladies League hosted its 8th annual Quarter Auction on Nov. 16 to benefit CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocates of Denton County.

Over 120, members, guests, volunteers, vendors and sponsors gathered for a fun evening of shopping, bidding and making a difference in the lives of neglected children to help promote community awareness about child abuse issues.

The Lantana Ladies League presented CASA with a check including the proceeds from the evening’s event which totaled $5,200.

For more information about the Lantana Ladies League or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit lantanaladiesleague.com or the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

-Submitted by Kathy Hummell