COVID-19 cases leveling off in Denton County

This week, Denton County Public Health reported one COVID-19 death as the number of active cases continues to plateau, hovering around 5,100-5,200 all week.

The one COVID-19 death reported this week was that of a Lewisville man in his 30s, one of the youngest coronavirus-related deaths reported in Denton County since the pandemic began. The countywide COVID-19 death toll is now 753.

“As we announce the death of one community member due to COVID-19, please keep their family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We hope community members will get vaccinated, as vaccination remains the best way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death. And, during the holidays, we hope you will take the recommended precautions to keep you and your family safe.”

DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a direct result of COVID-19. Actual dates of death can be released several days to several months after the date of death, due to various reporting agencies and medical records review.

During the Denton County Commissioners Court Meeting on Tuesday, DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson said that pediatric cases are declining as more children get vaccinated against COVID-19. The percentage of COVID-19 patients in Denton County hospital inpatient beds was declining but is now hovering around 7-9%.

“This is kind of a mixed bag,” Richardson said, but it’s “good news that we’re not trending up. We’re sort of holding our own.”

Nearly 100% of all Denton County cases are that of the Delta variant, but a new COVID-19 “variant of concern,” Omicron, was named last week and has been confirmed to be spreading in Texas. There is an increased concern about Omicron because it has 50 total mutations — more than any other COVID-19 variants — and unknown virulence.

As more information is learned about Omicron over the next few weeks, Denton County officials are urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (or schedule a booster). Vaccines lessen the severity of COVID-19 cases and increase the survivability, officials said. Click here for more information about Omicron.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all unvaccinated community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results

If you are 12 years old or over, get your COVID-19 vaccine

If you are fully vaccinated, CDC recommends mask use in public indoor spaces.

If you are severely immunocompromised, consider an additional dose of mRNA vaccine after your initial two doses.

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.

For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.