Flower Mound band kicks off March-A-Thon fundraiser

The Flower Mound High School band kicked off its annual March-A-Thon fundraiser on Saturday.

The morning began in the school cafeteria with all band students contacting family, friends and neighbors telling them about the FMHS Band and to ask for their support. Later, band students divided into five groups and set out to perform for the community at several locations around Flower Mound, Highland Village and Lewisville.

The Flower Mound High School Band is gratefully accepting donations at www.fmhsband.org. Your entire gift will go directly to the FMHS Band program.

The FMHS Band is the largest student organization at Flower Mound High school comprised of over 350 students, according to a news release from the FMHS Booster Club. There are four concert bands that meet during the school day. Each band is team-taught, with multiple directors assisting throughout each rehearsal. In addition to band classes, there are multiple opportunities for participation in other individual and ensemble performances including All-Region/All-State, Solo & Ensemble, jazz band, musical pit orchestra, as well as a Flower Mound Concerto Competition and Flower Mound Ensemble Competition.

All students in LISD participate in marching band as part of the district curriculum. There are 2 marching bands at Flower Mound High School: the Competition Band and the Jaguar Band. The Jaguar Band is a non-varsity marching band designed to help those still developing their musical and marching skills. Students in the Jaguar Band combine with the Competition Band to perform at every football game. Members of the Competition Band are selected through an adjudication process and compete at both local, UIL and Bands of America events.

FMHS Band Booster Club Fundraising can be contacted at [email protected].