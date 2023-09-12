Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Local nonprofits partner for book drive for children in need

Mark Smith
Book Drive for Kids, a Lewisville-based nonprofit that collects and gives books to children in need, announced Monday that it received 2,600 books from a community book donation spearheaded by Flower Mound Women in Business.

The event, which was held this summer, is the largest community book donation that Book Drive for Kids has received since its inception in 2017, according to a news release from the organization. In addition to the book donation, New York Life Agent Lois Kim enlisted several colleagues to donate a collective $1,692.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for this tremendous support from our local community,” said Michelle Cook, co-founder and executive director of Book Drive for Kids. “This gift will bring so many smiles. Thank you to Flower Mound Women in Business and New York Life for making the magic happen — giving books to inspire creativity, laughter and hope.”

Cook credits “the generosity and out-of-the-box thinking of Flower Mound Women in Business,” whose leaders challenged members to place book donation boxes at businesses around Denton County. Local author Carrie Simpson donated a class set of her children’s book, “O! I Swallowed a Seed!” The Lewisville Police Department also made a significant book donation.

“Flower Mound Women in Business is honored to support Book Drive for Kids, as they are a wonderful organization that supports our youth,” said FMWIB Vice President Amanda Bennett. “We always want to support (Cook) and other women entrepreneurs in their mission to help as many as possible.”

