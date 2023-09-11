Town to hold second Charter Review Commission meeting

The town of Flower Mound is currently reviewing its Town Charter, and it’s inviting the public to participate at its second Charter Review Commission meeting this week.

A municipal charter is the basic document that defines the organization, powers, functions and essential procedures of a municipality, according to a town news release. Flower Mound’s charter also governs the actions of the Town Council and staff, as well as creates basic guidelines and principles essential in efficient operations. To read Flower Mound’s current Town Charter and learn more, visit www.flower-mound.com/335/Town-Charter.

The first Charter Review Commission meeting was held two weeks ago, and the second one is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. Residents will be able to provide public comments there. If you were unable to attend the first one and don’t make it to this week’s meeting, you can provide feedback via email to [email protected].