Argyle issues statement on Walmart survey

The town of Argyle on Friday issued a statement regarding recent phone surveys residents have received with focused questions about Walmart.

Walmart is believed to be interested in building a new store on the Heath Tract, a large property on the northeast corner of FM 407 and I-35W — the Heath Tract developer said in a 2022 public meeting that it wants to build big box stores, homes, restaurants and more. In its statement, the town confirmed that staff members have had preliminary discussions about a potential Walmart store in town. The possible future store is still early in the planning stages, and the town has not yet received a development application, and nothing about it has been presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission or Town Council for consideration.

The town has not participated in or sanctioned the phone survey. A Walmart spokesperson could not be reached for comment on Monday.

In response to increased inquiries about commercial development along Argyle’s I-35W corridor, the Argyle Town Council recently adopted an ordinance requiring a Specific Use Permit for buildings 40,000 square feet or larger within that highway corridor, according to the town. All “big box” applications will be required to go through a public hearing process before P&Z and council for a vote.

Click here for the latest information on developments in Argyle.