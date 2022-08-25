Thursday, August 25, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Big box stores, hotel, fast food planned for Argyle development

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
42
Concept plan illustration for the Heath Tract development.
Dozens of Argyle residents turned out for the PACE meeting on Wednesday night.

At a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting Wednesday night at Argyle Town Hall, representatives discussed with residents their plans for many new restaurants, stores, offices and homes for a future development in Argyle.

The Heath Tract development is planned for a 240-acre property on the northeast corner of the FM 407/I-35W interchange. Representatives of McAdams Co., a civil engineering firm, held their first PACE meeting in April to gather feedback about different options being considered for the property. On Wednesday, representatives said the most concerns they heard from residents centered around traffic, and there were specific concerns about connecting the development to Sam Davis Road that engineers “heard loud and clear,” and they now have no plans to connect them.

Argyle is home to very few national brands, but that will change if and when the Heath Tract is developed. In its detailed concept plan, the applicant has plans for a 250,000-square-foot store (comparable to a Super Walmart store), a major home improvement store, three smaller big box stores, plus three full-service restaurants, many fast food restaurants, a hotel, several office buildings, a large park and 60 1-acre-minimum residential lots. The commercial development, to comply with town ordinances, would require about 3,500 parking spaces.

Representatives said the development would be a “world class retail center,” with nice landscaping and plenty of trees, especially along FM 407. They said most of the traffic would come from the north, west and south, and that most of those people would not travel through any other parts of Argyle. Some traffic concerns were quelled by the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to expand FM 407 and I-35W in the area.

There is no timeline for the development. Nothing has been formally submitted to the town, but McAdams representatives said timing is important because the area is growing fast and businesses are eager to set up shop along this once-rural I-35W corridor. It is not known what the development’s timeline will be, but that information should be made available once the application is submitted to the town Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council for approval.

Previous articleDouble Oak Police Beat — August 2022
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.