Big box stores, hotel, fast food planned for Argyle development

At a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting Wednesday night at Argyle Town Hall, representatives discussed with residents their plans for many new restaurants, stores, offices and homes for a future development in Argyle.

The Heath Tract development is planned for a 240-acre property on the northeast corner of the FM 407/I-35W interchange. Representatives of McAdams Co., a civil engineering firm, held their first PACE meeting in April to gather feedback about different options being considered for the property. On Wednesday, representatives said the most concerns they heard from residents centered around traffic, and there were specific concerns about connecting the development to Sam Davis Road that engineers “heard loud and clear,” and they now have no plans to connect them.

Argyle is home to very few national brands, but that will change if and when the Heath Tract is developed. In its detailed concept plan, the applicant has plans for a 250,000-square-foot store (comparable to a Super Walmart store), a major home improvement store, three smaller big box stores, plus three full-service restaurants, many fast food restaurants, a hotel, several office buildings, a large park and 60 1-acre-minimum residential lots. The commercial development, to comply with town ordinances, would require about 3,500 parking spaces.

Representatives said the development would be a “world class retail center,” with nice landscaping and plenty of trees, especially along FM 407. They said most of the traffic would come from the north, west and south, and that most of those people would not travel through any other parts of Argyle. Some traffic concerns were quelled by the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to expand FM 407 and I-35W in the area.

There is no timeline for the development. Nothing has been formally submitted to the town, but McAdams representatives said timing is important because the area is growing fast and businesses are eager to set up shop along this once-rural I-35W corridor. It is not known what the development’s timeline will be, but that information should be made available once the application is submitted to the town Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council for approval.