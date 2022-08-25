High School Football Scoreboard

Thursday, August 25, 2022
Guyer 47, Rockwall Heath 14

The Guyer football team got the season off to a good start on Thursday night, soundly defeating Rockwall-Heath.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Heath when Jackson Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game.

Caleb Darthard then had a 51-yard interception return for Guyer to make it 13-0, but a Hawks touchdown had the game at 13-7 heading into the second quarter.

The defense came up big again with 8:25 to go in the first half when Eli Bowen returned a fumble 38 yards to make it 20-7 Guyer.

Just over two minutes later, Arnold connected with Sides again, this time on a 23-yard touchdown pass, and the Wildcats led 26-7.

With 4:12 remaining in the half, the defense stepped up again when Peyton Bowen scored on a 75-yard interception return and Guyer led 33-7 at the break.

Heath made it 33-14 early in the third quarter, but Guyer answered with a 64-yard touchdown run from Arnold with 6:17 to play in the third.

Guyer drove 81-yards near the end of the third quarter and scored when Arnold hooked up with Eli Bowen on an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 47-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

Arnold finished game with 204 yards passing and three touchdowns, along with 87 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Guyer (1-0, 0-0) will travel to 5A powerhouse Aledo at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.

