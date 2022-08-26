Bartonville Police Blotter — August 2022

The Bartonville Police Department from June 1–June 30 had 349 calls for service. Eleven resulted in incident reports, 1 arrest was made, and 6 motor vehicle crash reports were taken. We received 592,513 license plate reads from June 19–July 18 from the 14 Flock LPR cameras located throughout town, none of which capture FM 407 traffic.

June 5: Officers responded to an address in Double Oak for an agency assist with Double Oak PD. Further investigation revealed a female claimed to have been shot. Officers assisted with the male subject involved and cleared without incident.

June 10: Officers responded to the 2800 block of FM 407 for a vehicle fire. Upon their arrival the fire had been extinguished. No injuries were reported.

June 17: Officers met with a reporting party at the police station regarding a forgery report. Further investigation revealed the victim had sent a check for approximately $6500 for concrete work at his house. The victim claimed his bank had produced a copy of the check and someone had forged a different name in the pay to order part of the check.

June 19: Officers responded to a business on FM 407 for a fight. No arrests were made, however one of the parties involved was criminally trespassed.

June 20: Officers took a theft of a computer report at the 1400 block of Post Oak Lane. The victim claimed she loaned her computer to an individual and they had not returned the computer and had blocked communications with her. A follow up investigation was done, and it was determined the individual returned the computer without incident.

June 21: Officers responded to the 1200 block of Latigo Lane for theft report. The victim claimed someone had stolen two waste collection trash bins from her residence.

June 28: A vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. Further investigation revealed the driver had an active warrant for Driving While Intoxicated. The driver was arrested without incident.

June 30: Officers responded to 2200 block of FM 407 regarding a hit and run. Further investigation revealed the reporting party was struck by another vehicle which fled the scene without stopping. The reporting party was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.