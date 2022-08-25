Double Oak Police Beat — August 2022

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department

6/23 – Fraud – Timberview – Officer responded to a report of online sales fraud. The physical transaction occurred in California and the victim was told to contact the agency in that state that had jurisdiction.

6/24 – Harassment – Meadowknoll – Officer responded to a report of a known person allegedly tampering with the victim’s social media account.

6/24 – Agency Assist – Bartonville – Officer assisted the Bartonville Police Department on a disturbance on McMakin Rd. The disturbance was verbal between the caller and another person who tried to instigate a fight.

6/25 – Medical Assist – McMakin – Officer assisted the Fire Department on an elderly person who fell.

6/25 – Near Drowning – Timberleaf – Officer responded to child who fell in pool. Child was removed from water by family members. The child was coughing and crying, but otherwise fine.

6/25 – Agency Assist – Lantana/Flower Mound – Officer assisted with an adult female reported to be having a mental health crisis at multiple locations along FM 407. The female was trapped in a fenced in pond behind a Flower Mound business. The female was removed from the pond and taken to an area hospital for assistance.

6/25 – Agency Assist – Lantana/Copper Canyon – Officer assisted with a loose cow walking along FM 407.

6/27 – Burglary of Vehicle – Cross Timbers – Officer responded to a report that fuel was siphoned out of the victim’s vehicle.

6/29 – 911 Hang Up – Fox Trot – Officer responded to a report a 911 hang up. A verbal disturbance between family members occurred. No threats were made and no crime/offense occurred. One party left the home.

6/30 – Animal Complaint – Oak Trail – Officer responded to a report of dogs not being cared for properly. The resident and owner of the dogs is in the process of moving out and was not home. It was later discovered that the owner was possibly incarcerated in another state and unable to care for the dogs. Officer made arrangements for the temporary foster care of the dogs.

7/1 – Agency Assist – Lantana – Officer assisted the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on a suspicious vehicle call. The area was searched but the vehicle was not located.

7/1 – Burglary – Plantation – Officer responded to a report that a building and vehicles on property were entered and items removed.

7/1 – Mental Health Crisis – Carruth – Officer responded to a report that an adult member of the household was suffering from a mental health crisis and damaging property. The male was gone before officers arrived.

7/1 – Fireworks Complaint – Carruth – Officer responded to a report of fireworks discharging in the area. No one was seen discharging fireworks.

7/2 – Agency Assist – Lantana/Copper Canyon – Officer assisted with a loose cow walking along FM 407.

7/2 – Criminal Mischief – Carruth – Officer responded to a report of tires being damaged on a vehicle, possibly by a family member.

7/2 – 911 Hang Up – Kings – Officer responded to a report of a 911 hang-up. Call was deemed accidental.

7/3 – Fireworks Complaint – Oak Trail – Officer responded to a report of fireworks discharging in the area. Person discharging fireworks was contacted and advised of town ordinances prohibiting the activity.

7/3 – Fireworks Complaint – Whispering Oaks – Officer responded to a report of fireworks discharging in the area. No one was seen discharging fireworks.

7/4 – Medical Assist – Cross Timbers Dr- Officer responded with fire department to a medical call during the 4th of July Parade.

7/5 – Traffic Stop – Simmons Rd – Officer conducted traffic stop and located drug paraphernalia on a vehicle search.

7/5 – Criminal Mischief – Lake Trail Ct – Officer spoke with homeowner regarding having found pry marks on back door of residence. Homeowner requested close patrol of home.

7/6 –Fraud – Creek Side Dr – Officer responded to residence where fraud victim reported fraudulent checks written in his name.

7/6 – Assist Fire Department – Oak Trail – Officer responded to assist Fire Department with propane tank gas leak at residence.

7/7 – 911 Hang Up – Royal Oaks Dr – Officer responded to a 911 hang up call. Officer found no emergency and determined resident was having problems with his phone.

7/8 – Suspicious Activity – Pepperport Ln – Officer responded to area with reports of a black SUV parked on the roadway with a male occupant. Vehicle was gone upon Officer’s arrival.

7/9 – Loose Livestock – Waketon Road – Officer assisted resident in catching his goat that escaped from the back yard.

7/9 – Agency Assist Suspicious Activity – Copper Canyon Rd – Officer responded to area with reports of a white pickup truck loading items into truck. Officer was unable to locate anyone at the location.

7/10 – Agency Assist- Lantana- Officer provided assistance on a traffic stop while Denton County performed a vehicle search.

7/12 – Agency Assist – Bartonville- Officer provided assistance with traffic control while Bartonville officer changed a motorist’s tire.

7/13 –Assist Motorist – W. Windsor Dr -Flower Mound- Officer assisted motorist with traffic control while changing flat tire.

7/13 – Animal Bite Report- Thornhill Cir – Officer responded to report of a cat having bitten its owner. Officer took report and ensured animal control was notified.

7/14 – Road Blockage – Kings Road- Officer helped turtle cross the street near crest of hill.

7/14 – Animal Complaint- Whistling Duck Ln – Officer responded to assist a citizen with a snake in their house. Officer referred them to Animal Control.

7/14 – Agency Assist Gun Shots Heard – Denton County – Officer responded to area with reports of gun shots coming from Corp property near lake. Officer did not observe or hear any gun shots in area.

7/15 – Assist Motorist – Simmons Rd – Officer assisted motorist who ran out of gas, giving them a ride nearby.

7/15 – Animal Bite report – Chapel Ct – Officer responded to a report of the resident having been bitten by their dog. Officer made report and notified animal control.

7/16 – Harassment – Cross Timbers Dr – Officer responded to report of subject of restraining order parked outside. The subject left prior to officer’s arrival.

7/16 – Criminal Mischief- E. Carruth Ln – Officer observed damaged brick mailbox while on patrol and notified homeowner who confirmed the person responsible for damage had already provided their information.

7/17 – Welfare concern – Whistling Duck Ln – Officer responded to welfare check of resident suspected of illness. Officer was able to make contact with resident who refused medical assistance.

7/17 – Agency Assist Domestic Disturbance – Bartonville – Officer responded to assist Bartonville officer with domestic disturbance between husband and wife.

7/18 – Suspicious Activity – Twin Lakes Ct – Officer responded to report of a white van stopping in front of house and occupant walking to front door and then leaving. Vehicle was gone upon officer’s arrival. Officer checked perimeter of residence at owner’s request.

7/19 – Agency Assist Loose Livestock –Bartonville – Officer responded to a loose cow on Jeter Road.

7/19 – Suspicious Activity – Double Oaks Dr – Officer responded to homeowner seeing someone in their front and back yard marking the ground. Officer made contact with subject who was marking power lines.

7/19 – Traffic complaint – Oak Trail – Caller observed a car drive through neighborhood at extremely high rate of speed. It was determined the vehicle was stolen out of Denton and had fled from Argyle & Bartonville Police. Officer drove the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.

7/20/22 – Animal Complaint – Chinn Chapel Rd – Caller found an injured hawk in their driveway. Officer contacted animal control who arrived and took possession of the hawk.

7/21/22 – Theft – S. Woodland Trl – Officer responded to take report of a surveillance camera stolen from property.

7/22/22 – Assist Fire Department – Jeter Rd (Bartonville) – Officer assisted Fire Department with traffic control while they worked to extinguish a large grass fire.

7/24/22 – Suspicious Activity – Pepperport Ct – Officer responded to report of an unknown person entering home without permission. Upon further investigation it was determined the person was a family friend.

7/25/22 – Welfare Concern – Fox Trot Ln – Pool cleaner requested welfare check of residents in home after hearing “help me” from inside the home. Officer arrived and made contact with all residents and determined it was children playing.

7/26/22 – Animal Complaint – Valley View Trl – Complainant stated he was charged at by a dog while riding his bicycle earlier. Officer attempted contact with owner of dog.